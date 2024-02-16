Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.500-10.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ NSIT traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $179.58. 512,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.63. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $117.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

