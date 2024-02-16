InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

InterDigital stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,668 shares of company stock valued at $171,942 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,014,000 after acquiring an additional 792,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in InterDigital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 666,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

