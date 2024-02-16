Internet Computer (ICP) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $13.03 or 0.00025121 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.98 billion and $133.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00077173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00019541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000834 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,661,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,794,438 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.