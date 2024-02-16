Internet Computer Price Tops $13.07 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and $125.27 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $13.07 or 0.00025145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00076495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00019668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,662,372 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,795,029 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

