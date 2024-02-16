Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Update

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 67,917 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $4,427,509.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,469,643.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,822 shares of company stock worth $18,616,176 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.65. 847,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,056. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

