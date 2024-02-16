Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Mark Brosius Sells 32 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 32 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.29, for a total transaction of $12,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,207.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Mark Brosius sold 30 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $11,402.70.

On Monday, February 12th, Mark Brosius sold 30 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $11,582.70.

On Thursday, February 1st, Mark Brosius sold 39 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.41, for a total transaction of $14,757.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,977. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.50. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,375,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,247,477,000 after acquiring an additional 507,267 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after acquiring an additional 274,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,118,000 after acquiring an additional 39,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,459,000 after acquiring an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

