Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells $11,402.70 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Brosius sold 30 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $11,402.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,049.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Brosius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Mark Brosius sold 32 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.29, for a total transaction of $12,105.28.

On Monday, February 12th, Mark Brosius sold 30 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.09, for a total transaction of $11,582.70.

On Thursday, February 1st, Mark Brosius sold 39 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.41, for a total transaction of $14,757.99.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $392.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

