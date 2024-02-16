Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,120 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Invesco Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.78% of Broadcom worth $2,663,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $19.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,245.48. 2,126,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,152.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $974.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.10 and a 1 year high of $1,295.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

