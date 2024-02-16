Invesco Ltd. Buys 889,607 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,263,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $43.78 on Friday, hitting $546.66. 10,323,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,977. The company has a market capitalization of $247.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $638.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

