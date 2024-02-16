Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,984,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 149,619 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.48% of Accenture worth $916,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ACN traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.48. 2,404,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,849. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $375.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

