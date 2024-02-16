Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 271.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 1,819,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,298. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.35.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

