Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.820-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Invitation Homes also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-1.90 EPS.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $32.70. 2,595,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,755. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.39.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 40.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,483,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 997,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,918,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,091,000 after purchasing an additional 978,740 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

