Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.44

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 13968568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,643,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after buying an additional 772,905 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after buying an additional 609,738 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 336,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 168,522 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 411,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 156,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

