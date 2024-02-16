IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 567,400 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 490,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $86.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

