IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02, RTT News reports. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA updated its FY24 guidance to $10.95-11.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.950-11.250 EPS.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.8 %

IQV traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $243.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.48.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.64.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.