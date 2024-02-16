iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Shares Acquired by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 35,870 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000.

Shares of IBTG traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.69. 238,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,775. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $23.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

