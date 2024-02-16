iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,215 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $19,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,758,000 after purchasing an additional 535,868 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,001 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 926,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.