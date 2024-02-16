iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $246,963,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 432,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,968 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,241,347 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

