iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.66. 48,298,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,021,828. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

