Israel Discount Bank of New York Decreases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,667,000 after purchasing an additional 501,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,122,000 after buying an additional 66,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,423,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000.

IEI traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $115.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,481. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.68. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2866 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

