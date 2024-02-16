Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 490 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,403,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,536,000 after acquiring an additional 688,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.08. 35,062,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,789,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

