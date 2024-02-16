Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 890,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.54. The stock had a trading volume of 880,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,682. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.09. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,166 shares of company stock worth $2,201,482 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,561,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

