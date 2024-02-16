Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 760,479 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. 11,322,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,939. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.65.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

