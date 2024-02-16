Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 760,479 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Maplebear stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. 11,322,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,939. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.65.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
