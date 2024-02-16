Jeremy Wacksman Sells 2,704 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,704 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $156,859.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 16th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,149,515.63.
Zillow Group Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of ZG traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.75. 971,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,601. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
