JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Update

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $152,232.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,615,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $135,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 5,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $152,232.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,615,804.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 554,243 shares of company stock worth $20,598,638. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 148.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Stock Down 5.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,259. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.96. JFrog has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.