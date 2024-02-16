JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.81. Approximately 22,818 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 10,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $345.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter.

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

