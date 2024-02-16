kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Shares Up 3.9%

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.50. 962,155 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,072% from the average session volume of 82,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$285.05 million, a PE ratio of -23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 0.98.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

