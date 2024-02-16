Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 39,687,267 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kodal Minerals from GBX 1.65 ($0.02) to GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Kodal Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kodal Minerals

Kodal Minerals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Kodal Minerals

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.46.

In other Kodal Minerals news, insider Charles Joseland sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £100,000 ($126,294.52). 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kodal Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.