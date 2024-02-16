Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 836,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KOD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 711,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,059. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.46. On average, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

