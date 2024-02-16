Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.010-3.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kraft Heinz also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.07 EPS.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. 6,402,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674,398. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

