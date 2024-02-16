KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) Stock Price Up 2.1%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 9,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 109,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 67,625 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 226.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65,563 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology Index ETF (KEMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a committee-selected, tier-weighted index of 50 emerging market technology companies. KEMQ was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

