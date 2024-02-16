Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $73,045.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $73,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,743.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KTOS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 1,458,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,571. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -346.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KTOS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.