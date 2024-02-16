Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Krispy Kreme updated its FY24 guidance to $0.27 to $0.31 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.270-0.310 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DNUT opened at $12.81 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -63.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after buying an additional 745,480 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at $10,199,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 655,957 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

