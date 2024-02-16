Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Down 6.1% in January

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 502,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLIC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.07. 193,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

