Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. FMR LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,255,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,508,000 after buying an additional 171,802 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 93,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 14.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,490,000 after buying an additional 78,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $2,209,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $4,629,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.89. 3,548,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.07. The firm has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.