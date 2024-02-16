Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $194.47. 133,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.31. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

