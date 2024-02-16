Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $15.23 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,736 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up about 4.4% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYH. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

RYH stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 33,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $248.94 and a 12 month high of $304.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

