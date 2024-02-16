Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.46. 258,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $85.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

