Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.32, for a total transaction of $16,281,261.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 943,699 shares of company stock valued at $358,437,552. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $10.71 on Friday, hitting $473.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,220,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,871,855. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $488.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.67 and a 200-day moving average of $336.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

