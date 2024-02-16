Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barclays PLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,548,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,987,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,378,996. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $439.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

