Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 178,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTLS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 83,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,892. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.17 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a market cap of $795.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.