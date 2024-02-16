Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,232 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,857,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 189,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,338,000 after buying an additional 842,417 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after buying an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,524,000 after buying an additional 1,157,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.53. 599,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,613. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.