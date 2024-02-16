Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $21.39. 20,234,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,378,007. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

