Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,676 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,772,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,720. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

