Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.14. 71,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,239. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $179.27 and a 1-year high of $229.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

