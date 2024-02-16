Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 228.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 273.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $127.48. 96,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,007. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.39 and its 200-day moving average is $112.57.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.