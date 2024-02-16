Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,665 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.00. 5,029,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,677,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

