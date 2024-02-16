Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Price Performance

Shares of FJUN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,926 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.