Lcnb Corp Acquires 8,640 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 82.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.10. 7,723,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,020,941. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.11.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.