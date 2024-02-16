Lcnb Corp Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lcnb Corp reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Mastercard by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in Mastercard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

NYSE:MA traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $468.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,460. The business’s 50-day moving average is $434.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.66. The company has a market capitalization of $439.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $474.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

